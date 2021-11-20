Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has increased its dividend by 18.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

