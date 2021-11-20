Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,285 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

