Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for The RMR Group Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The RMR Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RMR. Citigroup began coverage on The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

The RMR Group stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 102,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 89.94%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

