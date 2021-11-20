Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Lifted by Analyst

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.07.

NYSE:PGR opened at $90.30 on Friday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Progressive by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,922,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,823,000 after buying an additional 113,289 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 13.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at $1,643,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 63.8% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 16.0% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 402,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,571,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $4,907,321 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

