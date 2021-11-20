Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQV stock opened at $268.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IQVIA by 72.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 53.3% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

