Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of APA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APA. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised APA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in APA by 21.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in APA by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in APA by 6,331.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,064,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,492 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

