Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Raised by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.61.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

