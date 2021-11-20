QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price upped by Susquehanna from $157.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.50.

QCOM opened at $185.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

