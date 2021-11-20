Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

Quanta Services stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. Quanta Services has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.73.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,330 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

