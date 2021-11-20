Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Quipt Home Medical (TSE:QIPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.50 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$10.60 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

