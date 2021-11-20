Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Quotient stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $207.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Quotient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,590,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after acquiring an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 18.3% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

