R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the October 14th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

RRD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 477,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,716. The company has a market capitalization of $674.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.62. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.89.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

