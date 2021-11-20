Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $49,910.15 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $27.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 183.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Rambus by 336.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after buying an additional 424,254 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Rambus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter worth $7,961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rambus by 68.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after buying an additional 253,287 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

