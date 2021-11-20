Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Acquires $23,595.00 in Stock

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Director Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 1,452 shares of Rand Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $23,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adam Samuel Gusky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Adam Samuel Gusky purchased 6 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, with a total value of $95.70.

On Friday, November 12th, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 189 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001.32.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Adam Samuel Gusky acquired 424 shares of Rand Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,728.88.

Rand Capital stock opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 16.89 and a quick ratio of 17.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. Rand Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $26.98.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

