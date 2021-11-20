Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $34.20. Approximately 329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

RANI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

