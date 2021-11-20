Raymond James Analysts Give K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) a C$10.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50.

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Senior Officer Justin Blanchet sold 15,000 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.98, for a total value of C$104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$69,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

