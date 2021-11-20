Raymond James Boosts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $120.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.86.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $102.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total value of $302,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,668,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 500.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 66,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 55,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

