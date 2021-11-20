Raymond James Increases SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $830.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $820.00 to $830.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.37.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $727.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $610.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $337.83 and a 1-year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

