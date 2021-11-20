RealFevr Hits Market Capitalization of $10.51 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, RealFevr has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. RealFevr has a market capitalization of $10.51 million and $320,106.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00090982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,331.15 or 0.07363520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,908.37 or 1.00151803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

