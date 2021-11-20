Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,885. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

