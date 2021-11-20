Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives $32.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 339,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.75. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,795,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,100,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

