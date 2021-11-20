Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Announces $3.00 Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Red Rock Resorts has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RRR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.