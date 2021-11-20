RED Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. In the last seven days, RED has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $830,654.11 and $44,574.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00377551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.