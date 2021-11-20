Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,127.00

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and approximately $175,127.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070835 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00092216 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,286.41 or 0.07321681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,531.88 or 0.99979079 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

