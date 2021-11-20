Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Regency’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. Healthy rent collection and leasing activity displayed improvements in the tenant and the retail landscape. This REIT also issued an improved outlook and raised its dividend. Regency’s premium shopping centers are situated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas where consumers have high spending power, enabling the company to attract top grocers and retailers. It has a healthy balance-sheet position and its focus on the grocery-anchored shopping centers helps it enjoy dependable traffic. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, dwindling traffic at retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy remain concerns. The efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business add to its woes.”

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

