Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $780.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $703.59.

Shares of REGN opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $606.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

