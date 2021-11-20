Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $780.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
REGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $703.59.
Shares of REGN opened at $652.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $606.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $584.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19.
In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,516 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
