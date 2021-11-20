Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.71.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% during the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after buying an additional 534,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 422,982 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 78,469 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

