Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Update

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 684,300 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the October 14th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Relx by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 44.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Relx by 15.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Relx by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 963,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 157,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $31.75. 623,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

RELX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.