Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,320 Shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atento were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $25.60 on Friday. Atento S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atento had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ATTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Atento from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

