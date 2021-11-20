Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 51,544 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,097 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 97,861 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYCN stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,696.27% and a negative return on equity of 104.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYCN shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

