Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 60,406 Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 126.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centogene were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centogene by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $406,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of -2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.53 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Centogene Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

