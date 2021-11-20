Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,481,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 741,748 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.99% of BIOLASE worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIOLASE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,209,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BIOLASE by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 178,839 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

BIOL stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.46. BIOLASE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIOL has been the topic of several research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

