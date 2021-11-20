Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 17,800 Shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Insignia Systems worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

ISIG opened at $5.06 on Friday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.