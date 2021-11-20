Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 29,000 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Everspin Technologies worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 43,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Everspin Technologies by 423.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $181,432.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 8,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $115,617.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,872 shares of company stock valued at $308,861 over the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRAM opened at $12.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.22 million, a PE ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Everspin Technologies Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

