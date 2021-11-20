RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Given New $172.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

RNR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.38.

Shares of RNR opened at $163.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.66. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $177.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $2,162,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $201,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

