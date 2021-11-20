Research Analysts Set Expectations for Whiting Petroleum Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $12.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of WLL opened at $66.27 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice acquired 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

