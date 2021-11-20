ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells $321,439.60 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:RMD opened at $260.31 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Company Profile
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
