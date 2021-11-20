ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells $321,439.60 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:RMD opened at $260.31 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 49.5% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,341,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,667,000 after purchasing an additional 444,103 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after purchasing an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,699,000. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

