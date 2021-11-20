Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) versus Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Retail Properties of America and Alexander’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 3 0 0 2.00 Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Alexander’s has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Alexander’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.57 $14.57 million $0.84 15.65 Alexander’s $199.14 million 6.88 $41.94 million $14.36 18.66

Alexander’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54% Alexander’s 34.63% 36.51% 5.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexander’s pays out 125.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Alexander’s beats Retail Properties of America on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

