Reviewing Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) & Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Olaplex alerts:

This table compares Olaplex and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums $539.01 million 5.45 $38.22 million $3.25 28.48

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Olaplex and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92 Inter Parfums 0 1 2 0 2.67

Olaplex presently has a consensus target price of $34.73, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Inter Parfums.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex N/A N/A N/A Inter Parfums 12.12% 14.28% 10.31%

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Olaplex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.