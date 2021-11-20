RFG Holdings Inc. Has $9.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

RFG Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RFG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

VXF stock opened at $194.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $148.46 and a 52-week high of $200.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.