RFG Holdings Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,541 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $57.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

