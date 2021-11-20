RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.83

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as low as $0.48. RiceBran Technologies shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 137,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.42.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 18.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RiceBran Technologies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,294,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 245,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIBT)

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

