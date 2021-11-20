Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the October 14th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RMBI opened at $16.27 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

In other Richmond Mutual Bancorporation news, Director Harold T. Hanley III acquired 10,000 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 33.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $276,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $295,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.