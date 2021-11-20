Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

