Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 20th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $73,843.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00108426 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00017575 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

