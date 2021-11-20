Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario Buys 12,000 Shares

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RIVN stock opened at 128.60 on Friday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

