Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario Buys 12,000 Shares

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

RIVN stock opened at 128.60 on Friday. Rivian has a 12 month low of 95.20 and a 12 month high of 179.47.

Get Rivian alerts:

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.