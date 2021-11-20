Robert Pease Sells 20,000 Shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Stock

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) Director Robert Pease sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total transaction of C$25,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 983,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,268,822.07.

Robert Pease also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Robert Pease sold 12,200 shares of Liberty Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.23, for a total transaction of C$15,006.00.

TSE LGD opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.68 million and a P/E ratio of -11.20. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

LGD has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

