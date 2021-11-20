Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Doximity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Doximity from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

