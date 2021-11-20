Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 24,325 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,283,000 after acquiring an additional 184,226 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,244,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHWY stock remained flat at $$72.92 during trading on Friday. 2,732,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,495. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,646.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

