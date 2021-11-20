Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 27,412 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 37.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 75.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

